NOC-K wants Team Kenya to remain in 'bubble' camp

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) wants the ongoing “bubble” training for Team Kenya for the Tokyo Games to continue at the background of the Presidential directive of stopping all sporting activities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday suspended all sporting activities as part of Covid-19 mitigation.

NOC-K second vice president Waithaka Kioni, who is also the Chef de Mission for Team Kenya for the Tokyo Summer Games, indicated that the “bubble” training will in fact, be much safer with minimal movement in camp.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are due July 23 to August 8.

“We hope it will go on since the environment will be much safer, and furthermore, it will be easier for us to enforce the regulations, knowing who we are dealing with,” said Kioni adding that the Ministry of Sports is due to release a statement on Monday on the way forward.

The camp that now has over 50 athletes and officials has been in operation for almost a month.

The athletics and taekwondo teams were joined in ‘bubble’ training by the sevens rugby teams Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Lionesses and the national volleyball team, Malkia Strikers.

Shujaa joined the camp on March 15 while Lionesses and Malkia on Monday though the women teams are putting up at Kenyatta University.