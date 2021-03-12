Pool | NOC-K

NOC-K President Tergat takes Covid-19 vaccine

What you need to know:

  • Tergat, the five-time World Cross Country champion has now encouraged Kenyan sportsmen and women to also follow suit when the government rolls out the vaccination program
  • Tergat urged the ministries of sports and health to immediately come up with a programme for Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic Games
  • Tergat said media houses should also consider having their journalists put on the vaccination program since they too are on the first line of defence

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat has already taken his Covid-19 vaccination jab.

