NOC-K President and distance running legend Paul Tergat impressed by Kenya’s Paris show
Double Olympic 10,000 metres silver medallist and former world marathon record holder Paul Tergat feels the record-breaking performance by Faith Kipyegon at the Paris Diamond League meeting is a “sign of things to come” at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Tergat was on ground to celebrate Kipyegon’s 5,000 metres world record, Ferdinand Omanyala’s first sub-10 seconds run on European soil (9.98) and young Emmanuel Wanyonyi’s world lead (1:43.27) in the 800m.