Noah Lyles impressed by Omanyala's showmanship
USA’s world 200 metres champion Noah Lyles was the fastest off the blocks in the 100 metres at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, winning in 9.97 seconds, warding off a fast-finishing Omanyala who finished second in 9.98, his first sub-10 seconds run in Europe this season.
Botswana’s junior world record holder over 200m, Letsile Tebogo, was third in 10.05 and Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake fourth in 10.16.
Lyles said he just loves the way Omanyala works up the crowd!