Kibet, Jemutai light up North Rift U-20 pre-trials

Faith Jerotich (second left), Ednah Jepkemboi (right), Dorothy Mutai (left), and Pamela Jepkosgei, all from Elgeyo Marakwet County, clear a water jump during the women's 3,000m steeplechase race at the Athletics Kenya North Rift Regional Under-20 trials held at Lornah Kiplagat Sport Academy Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 12, 2021.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • During the North Rift event, Noah Kibet from Trans Nzoia managed to shake off a strong field to win the 800m race in one minute, 45.1 seconds ahead of Justin Kiprotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) who clocked 1:46.7
  • In the women's 800m race, Judy Jeruto (Elgeyo Marakwet) won in 2:11.0 ahead of Brenda Jebet (Elgeyo Marakwet) who timed 2:12.8 while Elizabeth Adievi (Turkana) was third in 2:17.9
  • Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said the federation will select a team that will do Kenya proud, this being the first time the country is hosting this championship

Preparations for the World Under-20 Championships continued Saturday with Athletics Kenya holding pre-trials events in four regions ahead of the national trials.

