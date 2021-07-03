Noah Kibet, Sheila Chepkosgei join Team Kenya for World U20

North Rift's Noah Kibet and Sheila Chepkosgei are the winners of men and women's 800m at the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Kibet, a form two student at Mumbere High school in Trans Nzoia, clocked one minute and 45.45 seconds to win and book is place at the World junior event due August 17 to 22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi settled second in 1:45.81 and will partner with Kibet in the two-lap race at the world event.

"It was a fast race and so far it has been a journey. I picked an injury before the Olympics trials and I had to nurse it first," said Kibet. "I am happy with the victory but the hard work starts now...I must work on my last 300m."

Wanyonyi is over the moon after bagging his ticket for the world junior competition.

"It feels great to make the team and coming second shows that I still have a lot to do in training especially my speed work," said Wanyonyi, a form one student at Kosirai High School, Nandi County.

Chepkosgei was untouchable, clocking 2:03.76 to win, beating Brenda Chebet, who finished second in 2:05.08, to seal the last place in women's two-lap race team.