Noah Kibet, Sheila Chepkosgei join Team Kenya for World U20

Noah Kibet

Noah Kibet (right) wins the men's 800m final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Kibet, a form two student at Mumbere High school in Trans Nzoia, clocked one minute and 45.45 seconds to win and book is place at the World junior event due August 17 to 22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.
  • Emmanuel Wanyonyi settled second in 1:45.81 and will partner with Kibet in the two-lap race at the world event.

North Rift's Noah Kibet and Sheila Chepkosgei are the winners of men and women's 800m at the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

