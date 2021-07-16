No fans at the stadium for U20 Championships: CS Amina

No fans will be allowed at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships slated for August 17-22.

Close to 1,300 athletes from 128 countries are expected to attend the championships.

According to the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed the world is undergoing tough times currently due to the coronavirus pandemic and unless the World Athletics announces otherwise, there will be no spectators.

“We are not going to allow any fan at the stadium because we are still in the middle of a pandemic,” said Amina.

She added that most of the global events are being held without spectators free including the upcoming Olympic Games which begins on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

“We have seen most of the events held across the country happening at empty stadiums except for countries that have vaccinated up to 50 per cent of the population. The organisers, athletes and the technical team are the only people who will access the stadium and must undergo the mandatory tests,” she said.

Those who will be allowed to access the stadium will be tested everyday.

“During the trials, which was used as a dry run, we tested those accessing the stadium daily and the World U-20 event will be no different for all the technical, athletes and the media as one way of containing the virus,” said the CS.

She added that the country was fully ready to host the global event with final touches being done at the media centre and other areas in the stadium.