No fans at the stadium for U20 Championships: CS Amina

Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed addresses the media after inspecting the ongoing laying of the synthetic track, part of the World Under 20 legacy project initiatives, at Kenyatta University on July 15, 2021.


No fans will be allowed at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships slated for August 17-22.
Close to 1,300 athletes from 128 countries are expected to attend the championships.

