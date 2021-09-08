Niyonsaba beats Obiri again in Diamond League finale

Francine Niyonsaba

Francine Niyonsaba from Burundi reacts after winning the 5000m women final at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Zurich on September 8, 2021.
 


Photo credit: Alessandro Garofalo | Diamond League AG

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Niyonsaba will pocket US$ 30,000 (Sh3 million), while Obiri and Yate got US$ 12,000 (Sh1.2m) and US$ 7,000 (Sh700,000) respectively.
  • World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo from Kenya, who finished fourth in 14:31.18, pocketed Sh 400,000 with compatriot Eva Cherono coming in fifth in 14:36.88 getting Sh 250,000.

Kenya’s World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri once again lost to Francine Niyonsaba from Burundi in the women’s 5,000m final on the first day of the 2021 Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland Wednesday.

