Niyonsaba beats Obiri again in Diamond League finale

Kenya’s World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri once again lost to Francine Niyonsaba from Burundi in the women’s 5,000m final on the first day of the 2021 Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland Wednesday.

Niyonsaba held off Obiri in the last 200m to win in 14 minutes and 28.98 seconds at the Sechseläutenplatz square on the shores of Lake Zurich.

Obiri, the Olympic 5,000m silver medallist, timed 14:29.68 to settle second with Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye finishing third in 14:30.30.

It was the second time Niyonsaba is beating Obiri with the Burundian having cruised to a national record and personal best of 14:25.34 to win in Brussels on September 3. Taye and Obiri finished second and third places in 14:25.63 and 14:26.23 respectively.

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 5000m at The Diamond League athletics meeting in Zurich on September 8, 2021

Photo credit: Stefan Wermuth | AFP

Interestingly, Niyonsaba had just won the women's 3,000m race in Paris in both a national and meet record time of 8:19.08 on August 28 after claiming victory in the Two Mile race at Prefontaine Classic in a meet record and world lead of 9:00.75.

Niyonsaba will pocket US$ 30,000 (Sh3 million), while Obiri and Yate got US$ 12,000 (Sh1.2m) and US$ 7,000 (Sh700,000) respectively.

World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo from Kenya, who finished fourth in 14:31.18, pocketed Sh 400,000 with compatriot Eva Cherono coming in fifth in 14:36.88 getting Sh 250,000.

Kenyans Jacob Krop and Nicholas Kimeli finished third and fourth in 13:01.81 and 13:02.43 respectively in the men’s 5,000m won by Ethiopian youngster Berihu Aregawi in 12:58.65.

Aregawi, the 2018 World Under-20 10,000m bronze medallist and a fourth-place finisher over the same distance at Tokyo Olympic Games, also pocketed Sh3 million and the Diamond League Trophy.

Krop and Kimeli collected Sh1.2m and Sh700,000 respectively for their exploits.

Chepng’etich, Hassan clash

On Thursday, the event moves to the Letzigrund Stadium for the final day where Kenyan athletes will line up in both men and women’s 3,000m steeplechase, 1,500m and 800m.

The trio of Benjamin Kigen, Abraham Kibiwott and Leonard Bett will be out to exact revenge on Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali.

It’s El Bakkali, who brought Kenya’s 37 years dominance of the event at the Olympics to an end, with victory in Tokyo. KIgen was the only Kenya to get a medal in Tokyo after he settled for bronze.

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase bronze medal Hyvin Kiyeng, Purity Kirui, Rosefline Chepngétich and Celliphine Chespol will be chasing top honours in the women’s steeplechase final.

Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich and Olympic 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot will be competing in their specialties.

Cheruiyot, the back-to-back Series winner from 2017 to 2019, will be competing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Cheruiyot will renew his rivalry with Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who beat him in the 1,500m final in Tokyo.

Also in the race are Kenyans Abel Kipsang, who finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics, despite breaking the Olympic Record in the semi-finals, Ronald Kwemoi and Charles Simotwo.