Ngure, Ndung’u win Rurii Marathon

Laurence Ngure clocked 33.16 minutes to win the 10km road race during the Rurii Marathon in Nakuru County on Sunday.

Peter Maina and John Kariukii finished second and third respectively. In the women's category, Rachel Ndung’u was the winner, followed by Rose Nyambura and Nancy Mumbi.

The winners were presented with cash and awards during the event which was attended by patron Joram Mwangi, Bahati MP Irene Njoki, Water Principal Secretary Ephatus Kimotho, and Lamu Woman Representative Monica Muthoni.

In the student category, Bridgit Waithera emerged as the winner in the girls' category. She was followed by Faith Wanjiku and Purity Waithera. The winners in the boys' category were James Muraya and Joseph Gitau.

The event is aimed at promoting mental health among the youth.

Nairobi-based businessman Joram Mwangi, one of the race organisers, said that until the mental health of athletes is addressed, many will end up misusing their earnings.

"Mental awareness for the young athletes is vital at their tender age," he said.

Mr Mwangi said it was important to take good care of the mental health of the youth before they take part in competitions.

The winners were presented with eco-friendly motorbikes, while the runners-up took home Sh70,000 and the third-place winners took home Sh50,000.

Mwangi said he recognises the urgency of addressing mental health issues that have claimed far too many lives in recent times.

The theme of the marathon, 'Race for Mental Health Awareness', reflects the collective commitment to breaking the silence surrounding mental health issues.

Mr. Mwangi said the race was not only a platform for physical fitness but also a stage to bring the community together to address a critical societal concern.