Ngii hopes to walk the talk in 20km race walk

In Budapest

Team Kenya captain Emily Ngii will be seeking to literally walk her way to the podium Sunday morning from 8.15am when she competes in the final of women’s 20km race walk at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which is being staged at the brand new National Athletics Centre.

Ngii, a career soldier, will need to dig deep to beat a field featuring defending champion and race favourite Kimberly Garcia from Peru, and 2017 world champion Yang Jiayu from China who holds the world record of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.

At the same time, Nicholas Kimeli, Bernard Kibet and Daniel Simiu will be out to end a 22-year drought for Kenya in men’s 10,000m final which gets underway in the evening session from 8.25pm.

Charles Kamathi last won gold for Kenya in the men’s 25-lap race at the 2001 World Athletics Championships in Edmonton, Canada.

From 11.25am, 2015 African Games 400m bronze medalist Boniface Mweresa will compete in the first heat of men’s 400 metres.

Mweresa, who timed 45.42 seconds to win at the Kenyan trials staged on July 8 at the Nyayo National stadium, finished fourth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, UK, in a time of 44.96 seconds.

Reigning world champion Kirani James of Granada will compete in the third heat from 11.41am. There will be a total of six heats in the 400m race, each featuring nine athletes.

At 12.33pm, Wiseman Were will fly Kenya’s flag in the second heat of men’s 400m hurdles.

The highlight of the day will come in the evening session when the final race of men’s 100m is staged here.

Kenyan fans are following the proceedings in men’s 100m race with bated breath.

Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya was due to compete in the 100m heats from 8.43pm Saturday night, hoping that he qualifies for the semi-finals scheduled for 5.35pm on Sunday.

Team Kenya captain Ngii reiterated her belief in Kenya’s potential to upstage opponents at this year’s edition of the world championships.

“We urge fans back home to pray for us. We are prepared to compete, and we have what it takes to win here. We have prepared well. What remains is to put to practice our plans,” the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist who has a personal best time of 1:30.56, told Nation Sport.

Kenya’s schedule

8.15 am: Emily Ngii (20km walk race)

11.25am: Boniface Mweresa (men’s 400m heats)

12.33pm: Wiseman Were (men’s 400m hurdles heats)