New York marathon to return in November

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya runs through Central Park before finishing first for the pro men's race in the TCS New York City Marathon in New York City on November 3, 2019.

Photo credit: Emilee Chinn | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • New York resumed 24-hour subway operations on Monday and is set to lift virtually all coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.
  • Percentage limits on occupancy will be scrapped for many business and cultural venues in the city -- including shops, restaurants, cinemas and museums.

New York

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. New York marathon to return in November

  2. FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

  3. African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

  4. Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

  5. Solskjaer hopes fans will not jeer on Old Trafford return

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.