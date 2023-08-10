New York Marathon teeming with stars

Top athletes will battle it out during this year’s edition of New York Marathon set for November 5 in USA.

It will be a battle of titans when the Olympic Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir, Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, defending champion Sharon Lokedi and world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei compete in New York.

Jepchirchir, who was third during this year’s London Marathon and has been training in Kapsabet, Nandi County said she was glad to be heading to New York for the second time.

“The lineup is tough and that is why I’m working hard in training now because it won’t be an easy race. I have never competed with someone like Obiri and Lokedi but what I know is that they are good athletes who can surprise you,” Jepchirchir told Nation Sport in a phone interview.

She said that she has fully recovered from an injury she picked after the London Marathon race in April and is 70 percent prepared for New York Marathon.

Jepchirchir was the favourite in this year's London Marathon despite being out of competition for one year but emerged third clocking 2:18:38. Netherlands' Sifan Hassan won in 2:18:33 while Ethiopia’s Alemu Megertu was second in 2:18:37.

“I have learnt my lesson while competing with someone who was good at track and I have to change my running style. We shall meet with Obiri at the Great North Run in the United Kingdom next month and I will be using the race to test my fitness ahead of the New York marathon,” she revealed.

Lokedi, who trains in Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, said that she’s glad to be back in training after withdrawing from Boston Marathon last season due to injury.

“I’m glad I will be going back to the New York Marathon to defend my title and my training has been good so far. I picked up an injury before the Boston Marathon which forced me to drop but I’m happy because it’s healing and I will be happy to run once again,” said Lokedi.

In her marathon debut last year, Lokedi surprised the rich field to win in 2:23:23 ahead of Israel’s Lonah Salpeter who timed 2:23:30 while Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase was third in 2:23:39.