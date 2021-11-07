New York City Marathon Notebook - Day 4

Central Park.

A view of Central Park.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • I settled for Delirium Tremens, a deceivingly smooth Belgian beer. Most sell at about $10 for a 0.4-litre glass serving. There’s no curfew in New York, a city that never sleeps.

Tight security, friendly cops around Central Park on race day

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.