New York City Marathon Notebook - Day 3

Sean the hustler’s double life in the “Big Apple”

*****

Sean Felder has been handling security at the New York City Marathon for the last 14 years. But other than security operations, Sean markets the XS energy drink brand as a side hustle. Born in the Bronx in 1967, Sean has helped place the XS brand on magazine covers and featured in numerous radio promotions. “promote me, man! You can find me on twitter, Instagram and YouTube,” he tells me as I navigate my way through a checkpoint he’s manning on Lincoln Square, Central Park, together with mean-looking officers from the New York Police Division (NYPD). Let’s support the brother! His website is: https://sfelderxsenergy.wixsite.com/seanfelderxsenergy.

Mayor’s vaccine incentive has tongues wagging

*****

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a controversial $100 (Sh11,000) vaccine incentive for young children to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at schools or city-operated clinics. “We really want kids to take advantage, families to take advantage of that,” de Blasio told reporters. “Everyone can use a little more money around the holidays, but more importantly, we want our kids and families to be safe.” He further told the children: “Think about how much candy you can but with that $100,” a statement that has drawn criticism from opponents who would rather he addresses parents, rather than the children directly.

UFC action tickets cost an arm and a leg

*****

The talk of town in New York City, besides the 50th running of the New York City Marathon, is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match between Kamaru Usman (no relation to the Kenyan music legend!) and Colby Covington scheduled for last night at the Madison Square Garden. UFC is a hugely popular martial arts competition with tickets for the pay-per-view Saturday night fight going for between $227 (Sh2,500) and $8,500 (Sh93,500). It will be the first UFC fight at the popular Madison Square Garden venue that tonight hosts the NBA game between New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

World Marathon Majors’ first black director

******