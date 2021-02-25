New venue for first AK meet

Sheila Chelangat leads the pack

Sheila Chelangat (second left) from Kenya Police Service leads the pack in the senior women's 10km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The second meet will be on March 12 and 13 in Embu and the third on April 2 and 3 in Mumias, Kakamega. 
  • Thereafter, national trials will be held on April 16 and17 to select Kenya’s team for the  Africa Senior Championships that will be held in Algiers, Algeria on June 1 to 5. 

The first Athletics Kenya Track and Field meet, scheduled for Saturday at Maseno University, Kisumu has been moved to Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi and will be held on the same day.

