New venue for first AK meet

The first Athletics Kenya Track and Field meet, scheduled for Saturday at Maseno University, Kisumu has been moved to Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi and will be held on the same day.

The two-day event was orginally to be held at Bondo University in Siaya before being shifted to Maseno University.

A statement by AK Nyanza North chairman Joseph Ochieng read: “It took Bondo University one month to reject our letter sent on 22/1/2021 and we moved to Maseno University on Friday and the Vice Chancellor gave us verbal approval this Monday shortly before 9pm. Yesterday morning some dean requested for letters from Sports and Education ministries.

“We soon became victims of possible internal friction. My apology to all athletes, AK headquarters, Nyanza North officials and all sports lovers who had planned to attend the event.”

Athletics Kenya has intervened and found a new venue for the meet.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the 1st Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meet that was to be held at Bondo University, Nyanza North will now take place in Nairobi,” AK said in a statement.

Three weekend meetings are planned in the AK calendar.

The second meet will be on March 12 and 13 in Embu and the third on April 2 and 3 in Mumias, Kakamega.