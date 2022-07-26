New crop: Krop now wants gold in Budapest ‘23

Jacob Krop feels he can now engage a new gear in pursuit of glory within the long-distance arena after winning the 5,000 metres silver medal as the Oregon World Athletics Championships concluded in the early hours of Monday.

The 21-year-old got himself a place at the table of men in the long-distance running main room by taking second place in a time of 13 minutes and 9.98 seconds at the Hayward Field on the US west coast.

“I am happy that I am a silver medallist in the 5000m,” Krop said after his medal celebrations. The largely unpredictable affair required smart tactics to earn a podium slot.

Three years ago, he debuted at the Worlds and took sixth place in a time of 13:03.08 at the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar’s capital Doha. Here on the west coast, Krop improved by three places.

“In the race, I just had faith. When it’s your time, it’s your time. I had faith it was mine,” he said. That became Kenya’s ninth medal at the championship before Mary Moraa took the 800m bronze less than an hour later.

His brave performance ensured that the trio of Kenyans including Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli and Daniel Simiu Ebenyo returned home with a piece of silverware on a rather humid afternoon.

In the race won by Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Kimeli finished seventh in a time of 13:11.97 while Ebenyo posted 13:16.64. “It was tough, I appreciate myself. We were not expecting it to be that humid,” Kipkorir remarked.

“Gods time is always the best. It’s Krop’s time,” Simiu reacted.

The trio had varying opinions over the race tactics. “Team tactics were good. The team work we did was good. It was hard but when pressure came, when push came to shove, I had to make a choice,” noted Krop.

“Next time, my colleagues should co-operate with me,” Kipkorir had earlier said.

This is the first time that Kenya has not won any world title over the three long-distance events 5,000m, 10,000m or marathon across both genders since the Seville 1999 edition in Spain.

Olympic champion Uganda Joshua Cheptegei led the race from the gun and he took the field through 800m with a fast pace at 2:05.22.

At 1,000m, Krop was third, Ebenyo fifth but defending champion Ethiopian Edris Muktar and Ingebrigtsen were further behind.

The pack crossed the next 300m with the clock reading 3:24.49 and at 1500m, Krop and Kipkorir took over from Cheptegei before Ebenyo joined them up front.

With seven laps to go, Cheptegei laid in fifth place while 10000m Olympic champion Ethiopian Barega and country-mate Kejelcha were still behind.

Towards the half-way mark, world 1500m silver medallist Ingebrigtsen started to move up places to fourth. Owing to the humidity, Ingebrigsten picked a drink after 2500m and so did Cheptegei.

Kipkorir led after 3,000m but Krop was back in the lead at 4,000m.

‘I just need morale’

That Kenyan pair denied Ingebrigtsen the lead with three laps to go. Sensing trouble with the big group still together, owing to the drop in pace, Barega and Kejelcha came forward.

At the front, Ingebrigtsen led with two laps to go and didn’t look back, winning his first world title in a time of 13:09.24.

Behind him, Krop held on for second but Ugandan Oscar Chelimo powered through lane 3 for a bronze medal thanks to a season best of 13:10.20.

“Next is the gold medal, there is nothing more left behind,” Krop stated.

“I just need morale as I go forward. I like the encouragement, now I see I can do more,” he added.