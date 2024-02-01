New champions to be feted at Sirikwa races

There will be new winners in the senior races at Saturday’s Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour meeting at Eldoret’s Lobo Village.

This as defending champions Faith Kipyegon and Charles Lokir will both miss out for different reasons.

Kipyegon, winner last year by a mile, has opted to focus on other engagements while Lokir is unavailable after joining the Kenya Defence Forces’ Recruit Training School in Eldoret.

Saturday’s meeting, which has attracted a big number of local and elite foreign athletes, will also be used by Athletics Kenya to select a team for the Africa Cross Country Championships that run in Tunis on February 5.

The inaugural meeting held at the same venue in 2022 was named after 2015 World Cross Country Championship winner Agnes Tirop who was murdered at her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on October 13, 2021. The race name later changed to Sirikwa Classic for last year’s edition.

Last year, Kipyegon ran a dominant race despite having missed out on cross country running for a long period. She conquered the 10-kilometre circuit in 33 minutes and 55 seconds, finishing ahead of her training mate and 3,000 metres steeplechase Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Jepkoech (34:57) with Bahrain’s Roselida Jepketer (35:13) completing the podium slots.

The women’s race on Saturday has so far attracted some world beaters who include Margaret Chelimo, Deborah Chemutai, Winnie Boinnet, Nelly Chepchirchir, Jane Gati, Millicent Kemunto, Judith Kiyeng, Grace Loibach, Teresiah Muthoni and Caroline Nyaga.

Some of the big names who will be chasing the title in Lokir’s absence include World Athletics Championships’ 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu, 2022 champion Samwel Chebolei, Kamar Etiang, Sebastian Sawe, Tindiret Bargentuny Mountain Run champion Fredrick Domongole, Discovery Cross Country Championships winner Cornelius Kemboi and Stanley Waithaka.

Other top names include Brian Ndiema, John Mwangi, Dominic Mutuku, Charles Muneria, Wesley Langat, Ronald Kwemoi, Amos Kirui, Asbel Kiprop, Emmanuel Korir, Benson Kiplangat and Nicholas Kimeli.

Athletics Kenya Central Rift Chairman Abraham Mutai said they are also using the race to promote sports tourism in the region.

“We are just fine-tuning our preparations because we are going to host a large number of both competitors and athletes who will be competing on this day. We are in the third edition and we want to invite each and every one who loves athletics not to miss the opportunity to see athletes competing,” said Mutai.

He noted that security has been beefed up at hotels where athletes will be staying and that more police officers will be present at the venue on Saturday.

Meet secretary Kennedy Tanui said the course is still “entertaining” despite the organisers doing away with the steeplechase-like barrier with the three hills maintained and the hay barriers.

“The course is still the same with a slight change on barriers where we did away with the steeplechase barrier. This was in line with many suggestions that it might harm athletes even as they prepare to compete in various upcoming races,” said Tanui.

So far, 109 entries have been received for the six-kilometre junior women’s race with the eight-kilometre junior men’s race attracting 115.