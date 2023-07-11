Ndakaini Half Marathon returns

The Ndakaini Half Marathon is back after a three-year hiatus.

The organisers announced on Tuesday that the race that was held last in 2019 after it was disrupted by Covid-19 pandemic will be staged on September 16 at Ndakaini Dam, Murang'a County.

The Ndakaini Dam Environment Conservation Association (NDEKA) chairman James Mukuna said that besides the 21km race, there will be 10km and 5km races, which are open to both elite and recreational runners.

Mukuna said that they will not announce prize money for the races until potential sponsors that have been lined up commit officially.

Mukuna was speaking upon signing a sponsorship deal of Sh5 million with IMG Kenya for the 17th edition of the Ndakaini Half Marathon at the IMG Kenya offices in Nairobi.

Mukuna dismissed reports that they haven’t paid winners from the 2018 and 2019 editions, clarifying that they were categorical during the launch of the two events that there would be no prize money owing to lack of formal sponsors.

“We want to state that we don’t owe any athlete money. Our audited accounts books from the past editions of the Ndakaini Half Marathon are open for everyone to come and scrutinise,” said Mukana, adding that they decided to stage the races despite lack of sponsorship so as to keep it alive.

“We are happy that Athletics Kenya are supporting our venture so that this noble venture doesn’t die,” said Mukuna, who was accompanied by Athletics Kenya Central region vice chairman Francis Kamau and deputy treasurer George Mureithi.

UAP Insurance were the sponsor of the event since inception in 2004 before they ended the partnership with the last event in 2017.

IMG Kenya chief executive officer Peter Gacheru said their support that is in cash and kind is to help the organisers meet the logistical costs of hosting the event, including the doping tests which are mandatory.

“It’s quite expensive just to organise such events hence our help to enhance their organisation capacity, registration and sourcing for sponsors,” said Gacheru.

Mukuna said they target to register a maximum of 4,000 participants at a cost of Sh 1,500 person.

Those interested can register on their website.