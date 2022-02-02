National hammer throw champ Abunda eyes stellar 2022

It goes without saying that Dominic Abunda is the undisputed national hammer throw champion.

In fact, he holds the National Record of 62.57m from his seventh placing at the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Championships held in Asaba, Nigeria.

Before heading to Asaba, Abunda had finished 16th overall on his debut at the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia earlier in the year.

At 28, Abunda, who started representing Kenya at junior level in 2011 at the Africa Junior Championships, reckons that time and age might not be on his side as he prepares for a busy 2022 season.

As Abunda takes to the hammer circle during the first Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting starting Friday at Nyayo National Stadium, his focus is on finally qualifying for the World Athletics Championships due July 15-24 in Oregon, United States.

And that means that Abunda has to dig deep and surpass his personal best of 62.57m and the qualifying mark of 77.50 m for his maiden appearance at the World Championships.

Adunda will also still need to hit the qualifying mark for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships planned for June 8-12 in Reduit, Mauritius and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due July 28 to August 8 in Britain.

“I started my training in November last year and I am working hard to hit those targets,” said Abunda, who is working on his speed, power and technique as he aims to beat the Africa and Commonwealth games qualifying marks of 59m and 60m respectively.

“You can be good in speed and power, but the technique can fail and that is why I want to combine both well. The 72m for the World Championships is within reach with good execution," said Abunda, who has been training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Abunda, the Kenya Defence Forces champion, noted that the Kip Keino Classic on May 7 in Nairobi and the Africa event in Mauritius will be crucial for his qualification to the world competition.

“One needs an extra push and that can only come from a quality field like at the two events where we shall have foreign touch,” said Abunda.

Abunda, who is yet to lose his national title since 2015, pleaded with Athletics Kenya to help field event athletes access the facilities at the Moi International Sports Centre or the Nyayo National Stadium.