National hammer throw champ Abunda eyes stellar 2022

Dominic Abunda

Hammer thrower Dominic Abunda trains at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Abunda, who is yet to lose his national title since 2015, pleaded with Athletics Kenya to help field event athletes access the facilities at the Moi International Sports Centre or the Nyayo National Stadium.
  • “The Stadia management is charging us Sh200 daily which is on the higher side,” said Abunda, who is among hundreds of competitors expected at the two-day Nairobi event.

It goes without saying that Dominic Abunda is the undisputed national hammer throw champion.

