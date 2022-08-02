National champion Imali into women's 100m semis

in Birmingham

The national women's 100metres champion and record holder Maximilla Imali Tuesday qualified for the semi-finals of the race at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium.

Imali, the Africa 200m silver medallist, clocked 11.30 seconds to finish third in the second heat that went to Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in 10.99sec.

Briton Imani Lansiquot dipped for second in 101.15 seconds.

Another Kenyan Millicent Ndoro failed in her quest, clocking 11.76 to finish fifth in the third heat that went to Daryll Neita in 11.02sec.

Nigeria's Grace Nwokocha also clocked 10.99sec to win the first heat as compatriot Rosemary Chukwuma claimed the fourth heat in 11.02.