Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Nanyuki's Petronilla Mwombe has last laugh at Nyayo

Gloria Mulei competes in the high jump competition during the Kenya Defence Force Athletics Championshop at Nyayo National Stadium on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The three-day championships come to a close Wednesday with former national 100m champion Mike Mokamba going head-on with Elijah Matayo in the men's 100m final.
  • Defending champion Mokamba and Matayo are fresh from winning silver in men’s 4x200m at the World relay Championships in Silesia, Poland.

Petronilla Mwombe from Nanyuki finally claimed revenge when she stunned national champion Mtongwe’s Gloria Mulei to retain her triple jump title at Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium Tuesday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.