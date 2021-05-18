Nanyuki's Petronilla Mwombe has last laugh at Nyayo

Petronilla Mwombe from Nanyuki finally claimed revenge when she stunned national champion Mtongwe’s Gloria Mulei to retain her triple jump title at Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Mwombe scaled 12.56m in her sixth and final jump to beat Mulei, who is also the national record holder top second place in 12.36m. Priscilla Tabunda settled third with 12.25m.

Mwombe led all through with her opening jump of 12.55m before posting 12.10m and 11.70 before failing to score in her fourth jump. She would score 12.05m in her fifth jump before her winning final jump.

Mulei, who battled through with an injured knee after she fell while competing in 100m the previous day, chalked 12.36m in her second jump that put her in second place.

“It could have been better if not for these Covid-19 interruptions. We had not prepared well and the immense tension in the final made it difficult for concentration,” said Mwombe, who won the 2019 event in12.26m in the absence of Mulei.

Mulei would return to beat Mwombe to second place at the National Championships, scaling 12.98m against 12.72m.

“I am not happy with the results but again, the knee injury impeded a good show, “said Mulei, who turns 21 on May 28.

“This was my first jump since 2019 having just graduated from college.”

Mulei, who has a personal best of 13.05m, which is a national record set in 2019, said she is focused on attaining the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standards of 14.32m.

“I have the endurance and speed but I need top polish on my runaway techniques,”Mulei said. “A good coach and peace of mind are what I need now to qualify.”

Mtongwe’s Joyce Munai was crowned the new women’s 3,000m steeplechase champion after clocking 10:02.82 beating Elizabeth Mueni from Moi Air Base in 10:12.23 as Kahawa’s Joyline Chemutai timed 10:16.19 for third place.

The three-day championships come to a close Wednesday with former national 100m champion Mike Mokamba going head-on with Elijah Matayo in the men's 100m final.