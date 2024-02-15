Mzee Kenyatta’s promise of cows to Rono went unfulfilled

Henry Rono, one of Kenya’s greatest athletes who conquered the world and made history by breaking three world records in 81 days, has died.

According to his wife, Jennifer Chepkemboi Rono, the retired athlete died in South Hospital, Nairobi, on Thursday at 10.15am.

He was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago after complaining of breathing problems.

Jennifer says Rono had heart problems, as well as fluid retention in his lungs.

Kenya is still in mourning following the saddening death of Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder who died last Sunday in a road accident along the Eldoret-Ravine Road.

Athletics Kenya was the first to announce Rono’s death on Thursday.

“The legendary athlete who specialised in various long-distance running events is remembered as the former record holder for the 3000 steeplechase for over a decade. He also set the world record for the 5000 metres twice: once in 1978, then again in 1981,” Athletics Kenya said on Thursday in a statement.

Kenya has had so many world–class athletes for decades that it is hard to remember most of them off the head, but Rono stands out due to his performances. His contemporary is Steve Muchoki, who won the world amateur boxing title in 1978, the same year Rono had broken four world records - in 10,000 metres (27 minutes, 22.5 seconds), 5,000m (13:08.4), 3,000m steeplechase (8:05.4) and 3,000m flat ( 7:32.1).

With those historical achievements, Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta was so pleased that he bestowed Rono with the Order of the Burning Spear (OBS) Second Class, while Muchoki received Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS), Third Class.

Over and above those honours, Mzee Kenyatta gave directives that each of them be given eight grade cows, eight quality sheep, and a piece of land. The directive was given to ministers, permanent secretaries and other high-ranking officials. The function was held at State House, Mombasa. Two days later (on August 22, 1978), Mzee Kenyatta died.

When Muchoki and Rono tried to follow up on the promise of gifts as directed by Mzee Kenyatta, they were put off and told that it was just politics. Taking advantage of Mzee’s death, both the PS and the minister knew there was nowhere the two great Kenyan sportsmen would take them. What a way to treat our heroes!

Rono, Muchoki and John Ngugi, the 1988 Olympic 5,000m champion, are the ones whose Presidential decrees are yet to be honoured. Let us hope President William Ruto will remember the three and order that they be given what is rightfully theirs. Rono’s gift can be handed to the family.

Rono did not live up to his full potential, perhaps because he was distracted by alcohol.