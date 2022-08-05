Mweresa storms 400m as trio exits 200m contest in Birmingham

In Birmingham

The 2015 Africa Games 400 metres silver medallist Boniface Mweresa on Friday qualified for the men’s 400m final in athletics at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium.

Mweresa, who led from the start, ran out of steam in the last 30m to finish second in 45.85 seconds as Baron Adoli from Uganda won heat one in 45.80 sec.

The final is scheduled for Sunday at 12.45 pm Kenyan time.

However, Veronica Mutua failed in her bid to make the women's 400m final when she clocked 54.80 sec for eighth place in heat two semis.

Sada Williams from Barbados put away the heat in 51.58.

Victoria Ohuruogo won heat one semi-final in 51.00 sec.

Another Kenyan, Millicent Nyoro fell short in qualifying for women’s final in 200m after she finished sixth in heat two semis in 23.87 sec.

Olympic 200m silver medallist Namibia's Christine Mboma won the heat in 22.93 sec.

Favour Ofili from Nigeria claimed heat one in 22.66 sec with Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica putting away heat three in 22.63 sec.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Mike Mokamba, Dan Kiviasi and Hesbon Ochieng will now focus on the 4x100m heats on Saturday after their quest to reach the men's 200 metres final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games fell short on Friday.

Mokamba, who was the best placed, finishing fourth in heat three in 20.89 seconds, failing to advance by just 0.1 seconds.

Jareen Richards from Trinidad and Tobago won the heat in 20.40 sec.

Kiviasi was placed fifth in heat two in 20.99 sec where Udodi Chudi from Nigeria reigned supreme in 20.59 sec.

Ochieng dug in to settle eighth in 21.58 second in heat one as Zharnel Hughes triumphed in 20.32 sec.