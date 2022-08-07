Mweresa misses out on 400m hurdles medals

In Birmingham

The 2015 Africa Games 400 metres silver medallist Boniface Mweresa dug deep but fell short as he settled fourth in the men's 400m final in athletics at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.

Mweresa chalked a personal best of 44.96 seconds to miss bronze by a whisker as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga rallied from behind to triumph in personal best of 44.66sec.

Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed silver in 44.81 with Barbados' Jonathan Jones going for bronze in 44.89.

Wiseman Were had the previous day too settled fourth in men's 400m hurdles final in 50.27sec with William Mbevi coming fifth in 50.68 sec.

Kyron McMaster from British Virgin Islands clocked 48.93 sec to win gold with Jaheel Hyde from Jamaica going for silver in 49.78 sec.

"I am quite disappointed. I really wanted a medal from these Games but emerging with a personal best is something too," said Mweresa, whose previous personal best was at 45.01.