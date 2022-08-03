Mweresa advances to 400m semis, Korir disqualified

in Birmingham

The 2015 Africa Games 400 metres silver medallist Boniface Mweresa is the only Kenyan to have qualified for the men’s 400m semi-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium on Wednesday.

However, there was heartbreak for Kenya when Olympic and World 800m champion Emmanuel Korir was disqualified despite winning heat six in 46.20 sec.

Another Kenyan William Rayan found the going tough to finish fifth in heat seven hence falling short of qualifying.

Mweresa, running on the inner lane, took down his opponents one by one to win heat three in 45.91 seconds, beating Samson Nathaniel from Nigeria to second place in 48.31 sec.

Boniface Mweresa all smiles after winning his 400m heat to qualify for the semi-finals on August 3, 2022. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Kenya's Boniface Ontuga Mweresa competes during the men's 400m Round 1 athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

"My body responded well but I know there are other strong athletes in the pack hence I must up my game," said Mweresa.

"I have changed a lot especially my execution as a sprinter since the last Games in 2018. I was more of an endurance sprinter then, but I am a full sprinter now," explained Mweresa.

Korir was disqualified for lane infringement to see Zibane Ngozi from Botswana win in 46.33.

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (left) and Botswana's Zibane Ngozi (right) compete during the men's 400m Round 1 athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP