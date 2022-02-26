Mwangi, Syombua crowned Mt Kenya Mountain Running junior champions

David Mwangi (right) from Nyahururu beats Alfred Cheruiyot to the tape to win men's junior 8km race

David Mwangi (right) from Nyahururu beats Alfred Cheruiyot to the tape to win men's junior 8km race during the Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships at the School of Adventure and Leadership Training in Meru on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • The 17-year-old Mwangi rallied from behind to beat Alfred Cheruiyot from Nandi in a sprint finish in 30 minutes and 44.5 seconds.
  • Mwangi slowly waylaid the four contestants who were ahead of him one by one before bursting past Cheruiyot at the homestraight to triumph.

Nyahururu's David Mwangi and Everline Syombua from Machakos won their respective junior 8km races during the Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships on Saturday in Meru.

