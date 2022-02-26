Mwangi, Syombua crowned Mt Kenya Mountain Running junior champions

Nyahururu's David Mwangi and Everline Syombua from Machakos won their respective junior 8km races during the Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships on Saturday in Meru.

The 17-year-old Mwangi rallied from behind to beat Alfred Cheruiyot from Nandi in a sprint finish in 30 minutes and 44.5 seconds.

Mwangi slowly waylaid the four contestants who were ahead of him one by one before bursting past Cheruiyot at the homestraight to triumph.

"I slowed after the first three kilometres because of the sharp hills, giving my rivals room to go ahead," said Mwangi, who was competing in mountain running for the first time. " I slowly worked to close the gap and only led in the last few metres."

Runners in the junior 8km race compete during the second edition of the Mt Kenya Mountain running championships in Meru County on February 26, 2022. The annual event seeks to improve conservation and fight cancer. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Mwangi now turns his focus to the track, having also participated at county and Central Region cross country races.

"I hope to make Central Region's 10,000m team for the National Track and Field Championships," said Mwangi.

Cheruiyot, who clocked 30:45.5 to settle second, was graceful in defeat.

"It's painful losing at the homestraight after leading all the way. My finishing kick let me down," said Cheruiyot.

William Kimosop timed 30:55.6 to claim the last podium place.

The 18-year-old Syombua tool charged after four kilometres and never looked back to win in 35:43.9, beating Peninah Mukonene and Maureen Kathure in 41:19.9 and 42:15.3 respectively.