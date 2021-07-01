Musai, Markurs make World U20 Championships team

The 2018 Africa Youth Games javelin gold medallist Martha Musai and high jumper Imani Sid Markurs have qualified to represent the country at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Nairobi.

Also to snatch the tickets to the world junior event are discus throwers Linda Kageha (women) and Titus Kiptoo (men).

Imani Sid Markurs takes part in the high jump competition during Athletics Kenya trials for World Athletics Under-20 Championship on July 1, 2021 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Musai, the 2018 Africa Under-18 javelin silver medallist, hauled 49.30metres to win the women's javelin final at the ongoing Kenya trials for the world junior event at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Musai from Southern edged out North Rift's Gladys Jepkemboi to second place in 45.11.

Kenya will only have one representative in women's javelin at the world junior event due August 17 to 22 with no one having attained the qualifying standards of 50.50m. World Athletics rules allow the host nation to field one athlete in events they have not attained the qualifying time.

"I am glad to make Team Kenya once again after the 2018 Africa Youth and 2018 Youth Olympics in 2018," said Musai. "Coronavirus delayed the event but I am good to go now."

Markurs scaled 2.04m to get the ticket in men's high jump beating Dennis Kiprotich from South Rift and Central Rift's Nickson Kipkirui to second and third place respectively after they each scaled 1.98m.

None of them attained the 2.16m qualifying mark, thus Kenya will have one representative at the event.

"The competition was good but my intention was to attain the qualification standards," said Markurs, who once competed in 100m and 200m races.

"I changed to high jump when I went to the United States some years back. It has been a good experience so far in my career," said Markurs, a grade 12 student at Rift Valley Academy.

Kageha from Nyanza South threw 37.34m to win women's discus and claim the ticket as Kiptoo managed 46.00m to win men's corresponding event.

Favourite Vincent Keter from Nairobi easily won his 1,500m second heat in 3:42.44, beating Southern's Emmanuel Lemama to second place in 3:43.17 to all qualify for the final.

Vincent Keter on his way to victory in the 1500m second semi-finals during Athletics Kenya trials for World Athletics Under-20 Championship on July 1, 2021 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Simon Kipkogei won the first heat in 3:46.87.