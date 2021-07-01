Musai, Markurs make World U20 Championships team

World Under 20 Championships.

Imani Sid Markurs takes part in the high jump competition during Athletics Kenya trials for World Athletics Under-20 Championship on July 1,  2021 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Central's duo of Peter Kamau and Raphael Longisa dominated to win their respective men's 3,000m steeplechase heats to set up a potentially explosive final.

The 2018 Africa Youth Games javelin gold medallist Martha Musai and high jumper Imani Sid Markurs have qualified to represent the country at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Nairobi.

