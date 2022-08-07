Muir claims 1,500m Commonwealth gold as Kenyans fade badly

Laura Muir

Scotland's Laura Muir celebrates winning and taking the gold medal in the women's 1500m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Edinah Jebitok finished eighth with 2018 Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet coming 12th
  • Muir won in four minutes and 02.75 seconds as Ciara Mcgeean from Northern Ireland finished second in 4:04.14 for silver


In Birmingham

Kenya has failed to recapture the Commonwealth Games women's 1,500m title losing the battle to World 1,500m bronze medallist Laura Muir from Scotland at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.

This is after Edinah Jebitok finished eighth with 2018 Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet coming 12th.

Related

Muir won in four minutes and 02.75 seconds as Ciara Mcgeean from Northern Ireland finished second in 4:04.14 for silver.

Jebitok clocked 4:08.33 with Chebet timing 4:15.48.

More to follow...

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.