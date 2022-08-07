Muir claims 1,500m Commonwealth gold as Kenyans fade badly
In Birmingham
Kenya has failed to recapture the Commonwealth Games women's 1,500m title losing the battle to World 1,500m bronze medallist Laura Muir from Scotland at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.
This is after Edinah Jebitok finished eighth with 2018 Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet coming 12th.
Muir won in four minutes and 02.75 seconds as Ciara Mcgeean from Northern Ireland finished second in 4:04.14 for silver.
Jebitok clocked 4:08.33 with Chebet timing 4:15.48.
