Mt Kenya Run gets to Sh18m mark

Mt Kenya Run

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (fourth right) flanked by his wife Priscilla Murungi (second left), his Deputy Titus Ntuchiu (second right) among other officials receive a dummy cheque worth Sh10 million from Windlab Limited Country Director Adrian Mwai (third left) during the Mt Kenya Mountain Running Championships-Meru 2022 dinner launch at Three Steers Hotel on February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Registration for the races is ongoing with Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi having thrown in his hat for the two-kilometre fun run
  • This year's championships, which will be held at Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership on February 26, has also attracted a military team that will compete alongside elite runners, corporates and individuals who will run for fun
  • Mt Kenya Run Chairman Joseph Kinyua said the race couldn’t be held last year due to Covid-19 lockdown but it’s all systems go for this year’s edition on February 26

It’s full steam ahead for this year’s second Mt Kenya Mountain Running Championships in Meru with the race’s kitty receiving a major boost on Friday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.