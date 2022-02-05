Mt Kenya Run gets to Sh18m mark

It’s full steam ahead for this year’s second Mt Kenya Mountain Running Championships in Meru with the race’s kitty receiving a major boost on Friday.

The annual championship is also aimed at raising funds for, among other projects, the Meru Cancer Centre with approximately Sh18 million raised by Friday towards the various causes.

Registration for the races is ongoing with Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi having thrown in his hat for the two-kilometre fun run.

This year's championships, which will be held at Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership on February 26, has also attracted a military team that will compete alongside elite runners, corporates and individuals who will run for fun.

The Nation Media Group is the championships’ media partner.

Speaking during the championships’ dinner launch and fund-raising drive held at the Meru Slopes Hotel on Friday evening, Governor Murungi said the funds raised will go towards the establishment of the Meru Cancer Centre alongside environmental conservation and boosting mountain tourism.

“We are in the process of air lifting mountain bongos from Florida to Mt Kenya where we are setting up a mountain bongo and black rhino sanctuary at Muceene area in Ntirimiti, Buuri Sub County,” the Governor said.

“It is unfortunate that we have so many cancer cases in our county and we want to address the menace from the root cause through the cancer where research will be conducted.

“We want to kick cancer out of Meru. In promoting mountain tourism, we have also made a motorable road to Lake Ellis where people can camp and hold picnics," Governor Kiraitu added.

Mt Kenya Run Chairman Joseph Kinyua said the race couldn’t be held last year due to Covid-19 lockdown but it’s all systems go for this year’s edition on February 26.

"We are however happy that this year we will be able to host the run and we expect more fun, " he added.

The categories that will feature in this year’s championship include the two-kilometre fun run, eight-kilometre junior run, 13.5-kilometre elite run and 13.5-kilometre corporate run.

Emmanuel Bor from Nandi County and Purity Gitonga from Meru won the elite races at the inaugural Mt Kenya Mountain Running Championships in February, 2020.

Bor clocked 46 minutes and 20 seconds while Gitonga won in 53:13:00 with both winners banking Sh500,000 each while the second and third placed finishers won Sh250,000 and Sh100,000 each, respectively.

There will be similar cash awards in this year’s race with the registration fee pegged at Sh1,000 for the elite races and fun runs, with juniors (aged between 18 and 20 years) paying Sh1,000 and corporate teams Sh100,000 for groups of 10.

The registration is being done through Paybill number 7056001.

On Friday, the run received support from Windlab Limited (Sh10 million), Kenya Methodist University (Sh1 million in cash and kind), Silver Spread Hardware Limited (Sh1 million), County Executive Committee Members (Sh500,000), Solution Sacco (Sh350,000), Kiraitu Murungi Foundation (Sh300,000), Governor Kiraitu Murungi (Sh300,000), Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu (Sh200,000), Sports Kenya (Sh250,000) and Tassia School (Sh100,000) among other corporates and individual donations that came both in cash and kind.