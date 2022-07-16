Mpoke scrapes through to 400m hurdles semis

Kenya's Moitalel Mpoke Saturday had to dig deep to qualify for the semi-finals of 400 metres hurdles at the ongoing World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Mpoke finished fourth in Heat 3 in a time of 50.19 seconds to book the last automatic qualification slot.

Norway's Karsten Warholm, the Olympic champion and world record holder over the distance, easily won the Heat in a Season Best 49.34 seconds.

Belgium's Julien Watrin (49.83) and Jamaica's Jaheel Hyde (50.03) settled second and third respectively.

Home athlete Rai Benjamin won the first heat in 49.06, beating Algerian Abdelmalik and Ezekiel Nathaniel from Nigeria to second third places in 49.58 and 49.64 to all qualify for the semis.

Olympic bronze medallist Alison dos Santos from Brazil easily won the second heat in 49.41 to see off Jamaican Kemar Mowatt in 49.44 while American Khallifah Rosser won the fifth heat with the fastest qualifying time of 48.62.

Rasmus Magi won the fourth heat in the second fastest time in the heats in 48.78.

The top four finishers in each of the five Heats qualify for the semi-finals alongside the four next fastest losers.