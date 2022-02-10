Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships preparations hit top gear

This year’s Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships due February 26 in Meru continued to draw more sponsorship and interest on Thursday.

Betting firm SportPesa is the latest company to get on board with a sponsorship of Sh1 million for the event where over 1,000 have so far registered.

SportPesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri handed over the sponsorship cheque to Mount Kenya Run chairman Joseph Kinyua and co-chairperson Felicity Nkirote at the company’s offices in Nairobi.

Also present were sponsorship director Margaret Gitonga, event coordinator Pauline Laibon and Meru County Executive Committee for Sports Koome Miriti.

“I want to confirm that we are back to sponsoring sports. The event has the potential to grow and I can see its value and promising future,” said Karauri, adding that they will also come up with a better package next year. "Our capacity isn’t the same as before but we shall grow in the next one year.”

Kinyua said that the race is for a noble course of raising funds for cancer treatment and environmental conservation in Meru County.

So far Sh19m in cash and kind have been raised for this year’s championships.

Nation Media Group is the event's media partner.

Nkirote noted that they intend to bid for a World Championship in the next two years with the race attracting quality fields while Miriti disclosed that they have improved the road network to the event.

“Unlike the previous 2020 Championships where we had only one entry and exit to the venue, participants will use different routes hence decongesting the completion route."

Meanwhile, there will be no registration, issuance of running t-shirts and bibs on the morning of the Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships on February 26 in Meru.

At the same time, prize money for the championships has been increased from Sh1.6 million to Sh2 million.

Kinyua disclosed that registration for the second edition of the championships closes on February 24 with issuance of running t-shirts and bibs being done the following day at Meru County offices.

“This is to enable the Local Organising Committee to solve all the logistical challenges that might occur on the competition day,” said Kinyua.

While the top prize in senior men and women’s 13km race will remain Sh500,000 each, the second-placed athletes in each of the categories will receive Sh200,000 instead of Sh150,000.

Those finishing third in each category will pocket Sh75,000 instead of Sh50,000 in the championships where top placed local athletes will get Sh50,000 each in a prize fund that will cover top 10 finishers.

Second and third-placed athletes in each of the local categories will pocket Sh25,000 and Sh20,000 respectively.