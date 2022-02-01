More stars sign up for Agnes Tirop Memorial race

Norah Jeruto

Norah Jeruto wins the 31st Edition of Discovery Kenya Cross Country 10kilometres senior women’s race at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on January 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

  • The Eldoret leg will be the 12th event in the Gold Tour in the 2021/2022 Series where athletes accumulate points towards the series.
  • A combined amount of more than $400,000 (Sh40 m) in prize money is on offer for the best tour performers, including a new pool of $75,000 (Sh 7.5m) for the best male and female cross country runners.

Entries continue to pour in for Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour due February 12 at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

