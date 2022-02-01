More stars sign up for Agnes Tirop Memorial race

Entries continue to pour in for Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour due February 12 at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

The 2015 World Cross Country Championships senior women’s silver medallist, Senbere Teferim, Dolshi Tesfu, Wilfred Mutile, Serkalem Mekonnen and Esther Chebet will line-up in the day-long event.

Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan, who is fresh from winning the Discovery Cross Country in Eldoret on Sunday, and Ukrainian duo of former national 5,000m champion Yuliya Shmatenko and Victoria Kolchyk, are also in the mix.

World Under-20 3,00m champion Teresiah Gateri (Kenya), who won the World Cross Country Gold Tour in Cinque Mulini, San Vittore Olona, Italy on Sunday, has also entered the battle.

World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo has also been added to the mix, having just finished second at the Lotto National Cross Country Championships at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

They join world record holder and Tokyo Olympics 10,000m bronze medallist, Letesenbet Gidey from Ethiopia, who had confirmed participation three weeks ago.

Gidey holds world records in 5,000m (14:06.62), 10,000m (29:01.03) and Half marathon (1:02:52).

Yemane Haileselassie, Eritrea’s national 3,000m steeplechase record holder (8:22.52) has registered for the men's 10km race.

Haileselassie took part in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, as well as the 2017 London and 2019 Doha World Championships.

He won bronze in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2016 World Under-20 Championships.

Uganda’s Joel Ayeko, who competed at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships, Turkey 3,000m steeplechase champion Hilal Yego, Hendrik Pfeiffer and Nic Ihlow from Germany and Great Britain’s Alex George are also coming for the Lobo race.

They will all come up against two-tome World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who will be making a comeback since December last year.

Race director Barnaba Korir announced Tuesday that entries for the championships close on Friday this week so as to pave the way for proper logistical set-up.

Korir disclosed that six other races will support the main men and women's 10km races.

The girls' 1km race will open the day at 10am followed by boys' 1km race at 10.40am.

Girls' Under-18 5km and Boys' Under-18 km races will go down at 11.30am and 12.10pm respectively with the women's Under-20 6km and men's Under-20 8km races being held at 1pm and 1.40-pm respectively.

The women's 10km race will start at 3pm with the men's 10km battle closing the event at 3.40pm.

World Athletics introduced the World Cross Country Tour last year comprising 20 events including Memorial Agnes Tirop Classic World Cross Country Tour.

Lobo event is named in the memory of the 2015 World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop.

Tirop was allegedly murdered by her husband Ibrahim Rotich at her home in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on October 13, 2021.

The Eldoret leg will be the 12th event in the Gold Tour in the 2021/2022 Series where athletes accumulate points towards the series.