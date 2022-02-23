More sponsorship for Mt Kenya Running event

The Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships due for Saturday got a jab in the arm Wednesday when four firms boosted its kitty with Sh2.45 million sponsorship.

Cooperative Bank handed over a cheque of Sh1 million, KCB Bank and Mayfair Insurance presented cheques of Sh500,000 each while Karen Hospital donated Sh450,000 in cash and kind.

That happened as more runners registered to try and beat Thursday’s registration for the second edition of the championships that will start and end at Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership in Meru.

Meru County Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu received the sponsorship cheque from Cooperative Bank at the Governor’s Office in Meru.

Director Partnerships at Meru County government, Pauline Laibon, was at hand to receive the support from KCB Bank Relations Manager Timothy Masai in Nairobi.

The Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships Sponsorship Director, Margaret Gitonga, received another cheque from Mayfair Insurance Chief Executive Officer, Joshua Chiira at the company’s office in Nairobi.

Nation Media Group is the event's media partner.

“We are delighted to partner and also help continuing tapping the athletics talent, but also give cancer patients help through our small help, “said Chiira.

Gitonga said they have so far raised Sh21.5 million in cash and kind towards the race and more support is expected ahead of the race that is set to attract over 3,000 participants.

Gitonga said that there will be no registration, issuance of running t-shirts and bibs on the competition day, and that all participants should collect their running numbers and t-shirts Friday at Meru County offices.

Women’s defending champion Purity Gitonga is among athletes who have registered for the championships.

At the same time, prize money for the championships has been enhanced from Sh1.6 million to Sh2 million with local athletes from Meru out to benefit more.

While the top prize in senior men and women’s 13km race will remain Sh500,000 each, the second-placed athletes in each of the categories will receive Sh200,000 instead of the previous Sh150,000.

Those finishing third in each category will pocket Sh75,000 instead of Sh50,000 in the championship where top placed local athletes will get Sh50,000 each in a prize fund that will cover top 10 finishers.

Second and third-placed athletes in each of the local categories will pocket Sh25,000 and Sh20,000 respectively.

There will also be a change of the route for the event that will now be held in a loop covering 13km instead of 12km.