More sponsorship for Mt Kenya Running event

Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships Sponsorship Director, Margaret Gitonga (left) receives a dummy cheque of Sh500,000 from Mayfair Insurance Chief Executive Officer, Joshua Chiira at the company’s office in Nairobi on February 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While the top prize in senior men and women’s 13km race will remain Sh500,000 each, the second-placed athletes in each of the categories will receive Sh200,000 instead of the previous Sh150,000.
  • Those finishing third in each category will pocket Sh75,000 instead of Sh50,000 in the championship where top placed local athletes will get Sh50,000 each in a prize fund that will cover top 10 finishers.

The Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships due for Saturday got a jab in the arm Wednesday when four firms boosted its kitty with Sh2.45 million sponsorship.

