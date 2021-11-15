More athletes now speak out against gender-based violence

Leonard Bett

Athlete Leonard Bett speaks on the sidelines of the Athletics Kenya consultative meeting in Bomet on November 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Retired athlete Nathan Kipkurui said grassroots coaches should be considered for national team duties because they understand the progression of athletes in question.
  • Others who spoke included former 3,000m steeplechase runner Paul Kipsiele and AK executive committee member John Kimetto.
  • Kimetto said it was clear from the engagements that there was a call from the athletes for AK to train and deploy more female coaches to the field.

More athletes have come out to speak against increasing cases of gender-based violence in the sport, with many recommending that counselors be brought on board to help curb the menace.

