Moraa to renew hostilites with home favourite Hodgkison

in Birmingham

Mary Moraa reckons that the least she could have collected from the World Athletics Championships in Oregonwas a silver medal in the 800 metres.

However, the 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist ended up getting bronze, losing the quest to Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu of USA and Keely Hodgkison from England.

“I slightly didn’t get my calculations well, especially in the last 150m when I let Mu widen the gap and Hodgkison overtook me,” said Moraa.

With Mu missing in action, Moraa is not mincing her words as she takes the track in women’s 800m heats that get underway at 1.50pm Kenyan time Tuesday.

“I have brought war to Hodgkison's doorsteps….it’s revenge time,” Moraa sounded the war drums at Britain’s second largest city.

“I knew I would take silver but she took it. My mission here is obvious.”

However, Moraa, who will partner with Africa 800m champion Jarinter Mawia, said that she will be cautious to go through semi-finals before startegising well ahead of the final.

The women’s 800m have three semi-finals heats, which will pave way for the final on Saturday.

Others to watch out for are the 2017 World 800m champion Halima Nakaayi, Olympic 1,500m silver medallist Laura Muir, who claimed bronze in 1,500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon and Jamaican Natoya Goule, the 2018 Commonwealth Games 800m bronze medallist.

In 3x3 basketball, Kenya’s men and women’s team run ended at the quarterfinals on Monday at Smithfield, Birmingham.

Australia stopped Kenya in the men's edition after winning 20-15, while England halted the women’s team 21-12. Australia will now meet Scotland with England taking on Canada in the men’s semi-final.

In the women’s semi, England are up against Australia with New Zealand going up against Canada.

In women’s weightlifting, Kenya’s Rachel Achinge settled 11th in the 64 kilograms with 155 points category as Canadian Maude Charron won gold in 231 points with Australia Sarah Maureen Chochrane and Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf of Nigeria going for silver and bronze with 216 and 212.

In women’s beach volleyball, Kenya’s pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala lost to Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana in 2-0 sets of 21-15 and 21-5 in the Pool “A” outing.

It was the second loss for the Kenyans, who had on Saturday lost to New Zealand 2-0. They play Ghana in their last pool match on Wednesday.

In swimming, Kenya’s Emily Muteti fell short of qualifying for the women’s 100m freestyle, despite finishing third in her heat at the Sandwell Aquatic Stadium.