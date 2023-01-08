Mkungo siblings dominate Taita Taveta Cross Country Championship

Panuel Mkungo and his sister Irene from Mwatate sub-county Sunday dominated this Taita Taveta County Cross Country Championship at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

Panuel won the senior men’s 10 kilometers event after clocking 27 minutes and 32 seconds to retain his crown which he won last year at the same venue.

Panuel, 27, said his training had gone well giving him confidence of triumphing at the competition.

“I’m now looking forward to retaining my Coast region crown in Kwale on Saturday,” he said.

His sister Irene set a new women’s 10 km record when she returned 39:06, shattering the previous mark of 42:06 held by Dorothy Nyange of Taita, who finished second in 41:49.

“I finished third last year because I didn’t train well but this time I was confident I’ll win the race,” she said.

In senior men’s 10km event, Isaiah Risie of Mwatate finished second in 29:27 with Joshua Maingi of Taita taking third place in 29:34. In senior women’s category, Eunice Koronge was third in 41:58.

Taita’s Timothy Nzioka won the men 8km junior title when he returned 21:35 followed by Mwatate duo of Samson Mayiani and Caleb Munyao who clocked 21:59 and 24:10 respectively.

Maria Shali of Taita won the 6km women junior crown when she finished in 22:04, followed by teammate Gloria Mwachofi (22:15) and Mwatate’s Virginia Eghisha (22:22).



RESULTS

10KM SENIOR MEN- 1. Panuel Mkungo, Mwatate (27:32); 2. Isaiah Risie, Mwatate (29:27); 3. Josphat Maingi, Taita (29:34); 4. Charles Mshambala, Taita (31:50); 5. Arnest Wambua, Taveta (33:26); 6. James Mwachoo, Voi (33:39).

10KM SENIOR WOMEN- 1. Irine Mkungo, Mwatate (39:06); 2. Dorothy Nyange, Taita (41:49); 3. Eunice Koronge, Taita (41:58); 4. Difroda Ngeti, Taita (43:27); 5. Loice Mwakisha, Mwatate (44:39); 6. Nehema Mutinon, Taveta (45:47).

8KM JUNIOR MEN- 1. Timothy Nzioka, Taita (21:35); 2. Samson Mayiani, Mwatate (21:59); 3. Caleb Munyao, Mwatate (24:10); 4. Jonathan Mwangela, Mwatate (25:08); 5. John Mbwesa, Mwatate (25:10); 6. Moses Gideon, Taveta (25:13).