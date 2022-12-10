Miramas pumps Sh26 million into Team Kenya preps for Paris Olympics

The deal to have Team Kenya camp in Miramas City, south of France, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games is done.

Miramas have put aside 200,000 Euros (Sh26 million) for the first phase of the partnership that starts as early as February next year to have Kenyan teams and individual athletes train and prepare for their respective qualifiers for the Summer Games.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) hosted a delegation from Miramas City this week for a series of consultative meetings towards partnership in hosting Team Kenya for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The visiting officials, who toured NOC-K offices on Friday are drawn from departments of Bouches-du-Rhone, Miramas Metropole, and Miramas Athletics Club.

Miramas Athletics Club technical director Patrice Ouvrier-Buffet said that they are ready to partner with Kenya in the field of sports, tourism and trade among others.

Ouvrier-Buffet said their visit follows a groundwork visit by NOC-K Executive Board members in June this year to establish the framework for the partnership as well as assess the sports facilities in the region that will play host to the Team Kenya Pre-Games Training Camp.

Among the teams to benefit next year is the national boxing team, the Hit Squad that will train in Miramas for two weeks before proceeding for the Africa Olympics qualifiers in June.

The national 3x3 basketball teams, the national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers and fencing team will also train in Miramas ahead of their continental qualifiers for Paris Games.

Ouvrier-Buffet said that part of the support includes technical assistance for the Kenyan teams as well as coaches.

“The primary objective of this partnership is to benefit individual athletes and teams in their preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” said Ouvrier-Buffet, adding that the partnership which started with athletics eight years ago, will go beyond the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On Monday, the officials from Miramas signed a deal with Athletics Kenya which will see Kenya junior athletes train in Miramas in January and May next year.

NIOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku said the facilities and technical expertise in Miramas will help coaches grow in terms of capacity.

Mutuku said the full budgetary expenses will be disclosed during the official launch of the partnership in February.

“We are also reaching out to the French embassy to help grow our cultural exchange, particularly in language,” said Mutuku. “The critical part of our bargain was the budget, which Miramas will meet.”