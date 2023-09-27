Kipchumba back and raring to go at Eldoret Marathon

The 2021 Eldoret City Marathon champion, Mercy Kipchumba, is hungry for more success.

She hopes to make a comeback after being out of competition for two years due to an injury she picked when she won the race.

Kipchumba will be lining for the fifth edition of the race to be held on Sunday in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County at the heart of the athletics-rich region.

Athletes made a last minute dash to beat the registration deadline which ends Thursday, with many of them saying that they are looking forward to a competitive race.

Nation Sport caught up with Kipchumba at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret where she braved the early morning showers to finalise her training programme ahead of the race.

She will be seeking to become the second athlete to win the Eldoret City Marathon title twice after Victor Kipchirchir who truimphed during the 2021 and the 2022 editions.

From the proceeds of win in 2021, Kipchumba said that she bought land and built a house for her family and relocated from Marakwet East Constituency to Kaptagat in Uasin Gishu County where she has been training since her injury healed.

“It has been a long journey for me. My joy is I’m healed and I am now ready to compete again. It is not easy to see your training mates competing in races while you are nursing an injury. I am happy that I have been able to train well for the last four months,” she said.

Kipchumba plans to stick with leading pack on Sunday, and is well aware of the stiff competition posed by upcoming athletes.

“Being out for two years is no joke. I’m expecting to come up against tough opposition. The course looks good, and I hope to run well,” she said.

Kipchumba said her training programme remained the same, although there are no hilly places in Kaptagat as compared to Kapsait in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

During the third edition of the competition in 2021, Kipchumba cruised to victory when she crossed the finishing line in two hours, 28 minutes and 10 seconds (2:28:10), Judith Korir was second in 2:28:31 and Jackline Chelal wound up third in 2:29:47.

Last year Emily Chebet bagged victory, clocking 2:29:58 ahead of Shyline Jepkorir Toroitich who returned 2:30:13 while Lilian Jelagat was third in 2:30:23.

In the men’s category, Kipchirchir crossed the finish line in 2:13:10, Michael Mutai came in second in 2:13:23 while Josphat Bett settled for third place in 2:13:58.