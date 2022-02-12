Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Chepkemoi reigns again in senior women's race

Joyce Chepkemoi from Kenya Defence Forces once again mowed down the rich field to win senior women’s 10km race at the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour on Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

Chepkemoi strategically stayed behind the pack before opting to break away with two laps to go to win in 34 minutes and 02 minutes to once again beat Margaret Chelimo of Kenya Police to second place in 34:09.

The results were a replica of the Lotto National Cross Country Championships held at the same course on January 22, this year where Chepkemoi prevailed over Chelimo.

Athletes battle it out during the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour senior women 10 kilometres race at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 12, 2022. Joyce Chepkemoi won the race. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Nespine Jepleting timed 34.22 for third place as World Cross Country Under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet romped home fourth in 34.33.