Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Chepkemoi reigns again in senior women's race

Joyce Chepkemoi after winning Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour senior women 10 kilometres race
Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Chepkemoi strategically stayed behind the pack before opting to break away with two laps to go to win in 34 minutes and 02 minutes to once again beat Margaret Chelimo of Kenya Police to second place in 34:09
  • Nespine Jepleting timed 34.22 for third place as World Cross Country Under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet romped home fourth in 34.33

Joyce Chepkemoi from Kenya Defence Forces once again mowed down the rich field to win senior women’s 10km race at the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour on Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

