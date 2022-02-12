Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Chepkemoi reigns again in senior women's race
Joyce Chepkemoi from Kenya Defence Forces once again mowed down the rich field to win senior women’s 10km race at the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour on Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret.
Chepkemoi strategically stayed behind the pack before opting to break away with two laps to go to win in 34 minutes and 02 minutes to once again beat Margaret Chelimo of Kenya Police to second place in 34:09.
The results were a replica of the Lotto National Cross Country Championships held at the same course on January 22, this year where Chepkemoi prevailed over Chelimo.
Nespine Jepleting timed 34.22 for third place as World Cross Country Under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet romped home fourth in 34.33.
“Claiming a double within three weeks ion this course is a great feeling. It was a good way to honour the late Tirop who we used to train and compete together in 10,000m. This victory is in her memory,” said the 26-year-old Chepkemoi, who is now eyeing a place in the 10,000m team for the World Athletics Championships in July in Oregon, United States.