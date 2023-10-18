Memorable Paris debut for Iten-based road rookie Jepkemboi

After a memorable, incident-packed cameo trip to Paris, track runner Nelvin Jepkemboi has now been inspired to focus, full-time, on road running.

The Iten-based 800 metres specialist won last Sunday’s Paris 10-kilometre Road Race in a gun-to-tape performance that left her camp motivated.

Nelvin Jepkemboi (second left) and teammates cut the cake in Iten on Tuesday to celebrate her victory in the Paris 10-kilometre Road Race on October 15, 2023.

Travelling for her first road competition, the 21-year-old Jepkemboi won the race in a personal best time of 31 minutes and six seconds, a massive three minutes and 42 seconds ahead of second-placed German Ann-Christin Opitz.

Frenchwoman Alexandra Yatzimirsky was third in 36.21 in the race the snaked through France’s landmarks on a memorable sporting day in which “Les Bleus” locked horns with the ‘Springboks” in a Rugby World Cup quarter-final that the hosts painfully lost 28-29 to the South Africans who now face England in this Saturday’s semis.

New Zealand’s “All Blacks” take on Argentina’s “Pumas” in the first semi-final on Friday with both matches being played at the Stade de France in Paris’s St Denis district.

“I pushed from the starting point and when I saw I was in control, I relaxed until the end as I realised there was no competition from anyone,” explained Jepkemboi who has an 800 metres personal best time of two minutes and eight seconds.

Kenya’s Nelvin Jepkemboi celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Paris 10-kilometre Road Race on October 15, 2023. Photo credit: Pool |

Coached by Benjamin Maiyo under the management of Riad Ouled at KipRun Club, Jepkemboi said the Paris course was tricky and it didn’t help that she was making her competitive road debut on a wintry morning.

“The course was somehow tricky because we were running across the streets and I can say now it’s the winter season and the weather was a disaster, but not too much,” added the Lessos-born athlete who is now focused on specialising in road races.

“I’m now moving from the track to road races… Paris was a reassuring experience,” she added after arriving back home on Tuesday, her initial Air France flight from Paris on Monday forced to return to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport after a frightening mid-air mechanical problem two hours into the journey.

“I’m glad we arrived safely after changing planes, and I thank the pilot of the troubled flight who handled the situation very well… it was a frightening experience on my first major trip,” Jepkemboi added.

France-based athletics coach-cum-manager Daniel Chirchir told Nation Sport that Jepkemboi is one to watch for the future.

“She is a strong, upcoming athlete. Running 31 minutes in her first competitive 10km road race is quite reassuring,” Chirchir, a retired steeplechaser and one of the brains behind Team Kenya’s pre-Paris 2024 training camp for next year’s Olympic Games in Miramas, Southern France, said.

Kenya’s Nelvin Jepkemboi waits for her rescheduled flight at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Monday after winning the Paris 10-kilometre Road Race on October 15, 2023. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Chirchir added that Jepkemboi could return to France for her second race, the Lille 10km road race, later next month.

Another of Chirchir’s athletes attached to the Miramas Athletic Club, Joseph Koech, was also victorious on Sunday when he won the Coulee Verte Half Marathon in Niort, Deux-Sevres, western France, in 1:01:54 in a Kenyan sweep that saw Brian Kipchumba (1:05:01) and Eric Ndiema (1:06:31) complete the podium places.