Mbaraki to host Coast track and field meet

Over 320 athletes are expected to compete in the Athletics Kenya (AK) Coast Championship at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa on Saturday.

AK Coastal branch secretary, Felix Ngala said that they expect all the six Coast counties to be represented in the track and field championship.

Athletes from the counties of Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu and Mombasa will be vying for spots in the region’s team for the eagerly anticipated national championship that will be held at Moi International sports Centre in Nairobi next week.

“We’re confident that the competition this time round will be intense as five counties are aiming to bring in their best athletes who will fight for victory in races that have all along been dominated by Taita Taveta County," said Ngala.

Nation Sport understands that most of the runners who represented their counties during the Coast Regional Cross-Country Championship which were held at Prison Annex grounds in Mombasa early this year will be in action at Mbaraki on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Malindi constituency athletics team bagged 256 points to win the AK Kilifi County Athletics Championship at Kijiwetanga grounds in Malindi.