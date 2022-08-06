Brilliant Mary Moraa wins 800m gold in Commonwealth Games

World 800 metres bronze medallist Mary Moraa put up a brilliant fight to win the women's 800m gold in the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday.

Moraa clocked 1:57.07 for gold ahead of England's Keely Hodgkinson who timed 1:57.40 while Scotland's Laura Muir settled third in 1:57.87.

Moraa, who hit the bell in 55.6 seconds, would fall to the tail end before charging gradually to the front at the homestraight to win in one minute and 57.07 seconds.

The victory saw Moraa recapture the title Kenya relinquished in 2018 Gold Coast to South Africa's Caster Semenya.

"I am just happy...I just lack the words to express my joy," said Moraa, who broke to a victory dance after crossing the finish line.