Mary Moraa, Chepkoech shine in Brussels Diamond League

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa has once again shattered the national 400m record.

Moraa, the World 800m bronze medallist, clocked 50.67 seconds to finish fourth in women's 400m at Brussels Diamond League on Friday but the feat was enough to better her own national record by 0.17 seconds.

It was also a good evening for Kenya's Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech, who claimed her maiden Diamond League victory in her specialty in personal best nine minutes and 02.43 seconds.

Moraa set the national record when she won the 400m during the national trials for the World Athletics Championships and Birmingham Commonwealth Games on June 25 this year at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Fiordaliza Cofil from the Dominican Republic won the race in a personal best of 49.80 sec in Brussels, beating Sada Williams from Barbados and Belgian Cynthia Bolingo to second and third places in 50.15 sec and 50.29 sec respectively.

Chepkoech, the 2021 World Athletics Championships Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion, edged out Kenya-born Bahrain Wilfred Yavi to second place in 9:03.44 as Werkuha Getachew from Ethiopia settled third in 9:08.03.

The new crowned World Athletics Championships Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich from Kenya came in fourth in a personal best of 9:09.63.

Former World 3,000m steeplechase champion and current world record holder, Beatrice Chepkoech, who was competing for the first time since Doha in May, settled 11th in 9:24.73.

In other races, World 5,000m silver medallist Jacob Krop returned a world lead and personal best time of 12:55.71 to win men's 5,000m.

Krop, the Commonwealth Games 5,000m bronze medallist, beat Grant Fisher to second place in American and personal record of 12:46.96.

The race saw nine of the to 10 to finishers return either personal bests or national and respective area records.

World 1,500m champion Jake Wightman stunned Olympic and World 800m champion Emmanuel Korir and Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal to win men's 800m.

Wightman clocked personal best 1:43.65 to triumph beating World 800m silver medallist Djamel Sedjati from Algeria to second place in 1:44.12.

Korir came third in 1:44.12 with Kinyamal coming sixth in 1:44.49.

Sabastian Sawe set a new national record in one hour race covering 21.250 kilometres.