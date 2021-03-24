Pool |

Athletics

Prime

Mary Amuyunzu-Nyamongo: How I conquered 56km run at 56 years

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It wasn’t an easy road to travel.
  • Amuyunzu-Nyamongo had to change her diet, build more endurance and resilience.
  • At her local Church, Amuyunzu-Nyamongo heads the department for health ministries.
  • Amuyunzu-Nyamongo keeps a disciplined daily routine.

“Running Granny” Joyce Nduku’s been there, done that.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Harambee Stars out of 2021 Afcon contention after Egypt draw

  2. Nation FC thrash Githurai Select

  3. Kenya Open winner Harding now takes the lead in Savannah Classic

  4. Kenya coach Mulee names attacking line-up against Egypt

  5. Stay away from Kasarani! CS Amina warns fans

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.