Mark Otieno stuns Omanyala in semis at Kasrani meet

Mark Otieno eases to win his 100m heat during the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The men’s 100m semi-final was the show stopper late in the evening when national record holder Mark Otieno beat national champion Ferdinand Omanyala.
  • Otieno stopped the clock at 10.17 seconds as Omanyala eased off to second place in 10.32sec to set up yet another mouthwatering 100m final on Saturday.

Sheila Chepkirui and Daisy Cherotich put up a brilliant show to win their respective 5,000m races during the second leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Kasarani.

