Margaret Gati punches ticket to World U-20 Championships

Margaret Gati on Saturday qualified for the World Under-20 Championships after winning the 10,000 metres race walk final in the Athletics Kenya Under-20 national trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Athletics Kenya re using the two-day event to select a team that will be heading to Cali, Colombia for the World Under-20 Championships.

Gati, a form three student at Cheptonon Secondary School in Chepterwai, Nandi County, crossed the line in 49 minutes 14.8 seconds to qualify for the global juniors event.

Jacinta Muteu came in second after timing 53:31.7 while Salome Kerubo sealed the podium in 53:37.4.

"When we came to the stadium in the morning, my coach (Robert Ng'isirei) asked me to start slowly so that I don't suffer from burnout. Qualifying for the games has been my dream and I'm so glad I will represent my country for the second time," said Gati, who is also the national 10,000m race walk Under-20 record holder.

"My target is to win gold for my country. I will be competing with some of the youth who were in Nairobi last year and I have to plan my race well," added Gati.