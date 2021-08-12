Gati primed for 'walk of fame' on home soil

As the clock ticks towards the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships, Margaret Gati knows her specialty, the gruelling 10,000 metres race walk, is drawing closer by the day.

Although fans will not be allowed at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, for the championship, the 18-year-old Gati is excited at the prospect of taking on world-class opposition on home soil.

And she has prepared for that moment.

Before joining bio-secure bubble training camp at Kasarani Stadium, she would go for long runs in the morning up and down the hills back in Kuria, something she found refreshing.

“I have enjoyed every bit of my training. I found the coaches very helpful. Since we joined camp, they have smoothed the rough edges, making us better athletes ,” she said.

“My prayer is to be in the podium and bag a medal for my country. That is everybody’s dream in the competition,” the third born child in a family of 10 children said.

Her love for race walk started way back while she was in Class Three at Minyere Primary School in Kuria, Migori County,.

Like most youngsters, she tried many athletics events before settling for the race walk.

“I decided to concentrate on the walk and although I did not get a coach at an early stage, I performed well. I went all the way to the nationals and only got a coach when I reached Class Seven,” said Gati who was born in Nitmaru in Kuria.

The Form One student draws inspiration from veteran race walker Grace Wanjiru.