Marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich feted again

World Marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich hopes to get inspired more by the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality of the Month for March award as she seeks to defend her title on July 18 in Oregon, the USA.

The 27-year-old from Prisons Staff Training College (PSTC) beat stiff competition from other nominees in the eventful month to win the award for the second time following her stellar performance in Japan’s Nagoya Marathon.

Chepng'etich said it felt great being recognised for her performance.