Maina brothers light up AK Central cross country meet

Two brothers based in Japan were the stars of the show at the Athletics Kenya Central region cross country championship held at Kagati grounds in Nyeri County on Saturday.

Anthony Maina, 21, and Duncan Maina, 19, both from the Nyandarua team, secured spots on the regional team by winning the senior men 10km and junior men 8km races respectively, in an event dominated by their county.

In the senior men's race, Anthony led from gun to tape with little opposition from the rest of the pack. In the first lap, he was seen signaling his teammates to increase the pace but he ultimately proved too strong for them.

"I powered forward to pull my team ahead in the first 2km, but I had to maintain my breakaway when I realised that they had less power to keep up," said Anthony.

The rising star, who works with Toyota Kyushu, exuded confidence of making it to the national team, adding that he is in top shape and focused.

"It is good to win, but it is better to win as a team. That is why I was signaling to my colleagues so that we move together. When the leading pack is slow, the overall clocking is poor," he added.

His younger brother Duncan controlled the pace and tempo in the junior men's 8km race to also lead from start to finish.

Yvonne Chepchirchir wins the senior women's 10km race during Athletics Kenya Central region cross country championship held at Kagati grounds in Nyeri on February 10, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

The Seshu University student in Japan acknowledged tough competition in the race, especially from his Nyandarua teammates whom he termed as worthy competitors.

"The race was very competitive as the leading pack was energetic. I had to change tactics by breaking away and controlling the speed of the race, and it worked," said Duncan.

He added: "We won the county championship at Ol Kalou, but we did not expect to win here since we anticipated a tougher field. Our focus now is to make it to the national team."

In the senior women's 10km race, hot favorite Yvonne Chepchirchir from Nyandarua dominated to win in 34:25.6.

The youngster said that she is transitioning from junior to senior races this season, adding that she has her eyes trained on the World Championships.

In a build-up to the regional event, Chepchirchir won the Under-18 5km race at Sirikwa Classic Cross Country in Eldoret a week ago.

After the first lap, she had established a 100m lead on her closest rival Susan Kamotho, which she maintained to the finish line in a race that Nyandarua county swept the first six positions.

AK Central chairman David Miano commended the coaches for presenting teams with depth and quality adding that the region will have a strong team at the national cross country championship.