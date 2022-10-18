Magnolia Girls Charity Run set for November

Organisers of the Magnolia Girls Run set for November 27 along Lang’ata road in Nairobi are aiming to raise Sh10 million.

The funds will be used to cater for the needs of 52 vulnerable girls currently being housed at the Rainbow of Magnolia-Fountains of Life in Kajiado.

They are victims of female genital mutilation, early marriages and other forms of domestic violence.

The event will be a run-cum-walk as participants will choose to compete either in a 10 kilometers race or a five kilometers fun walk.

Speaking on Tuesday during the race’s launch in Nairobi, Magnolia-Fountains of Life’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Saruni said they are partnering with various corporations to ensure it is a success.

He said the registration of participants will kick-off next week with each person parting with Sh1500. School children are also expected to participate.

“The race is intended to raise funds to help pay for the education of the girls at home, help construct a dormitory which will serve as their living quarters and cater for health costs for some of the girls with specialized treatment needs,” said Saruni, adding that they plan to make the race an annual event.

Athletics Kenya (AK) Senior Vice-president Paul Mutwii, who is a member of the race's Local Organisation Committee, hailed the organisers and urged more partners to come on board.

He said that they will be happy to have some of the athletes from the center participating in their events.

“I applaud the person who came up with this idea of ensuring that our girls are safe and are continuing to pursue their education. We should have more partners including the national government," said Mutwii.